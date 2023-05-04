Critical Analysis: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07% Expeditors International of Washington 7.95% 38.81% 19.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Expeditors International of Washington 4 1 0 0 1.20

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Freightos and Expeditors International of Washington, as provided by MarketBeat.

Freightos currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 388.37%. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freightos and Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.09 million 1.43 -$3.00 million N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $17.07 billion 1.07 $1.36 billion $8.24 14.30

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Freightos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

