Critical Comparison: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) vs. New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ)

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PHX Minerals and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHX Minerals 30.95% 24.51% 16.70% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHX Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PHX Minerals and New Source Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PHX Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.25%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHX Minerals and New Source Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHX Minerals $53.49 million 1.72 $20.41 million $0.48 5.25 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -10.16, suggesting that its share price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners LP is an energy company, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services segments. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the production of oil and natural gas properties. The Oilfield Services segment provides full-service blowout prevention installation and pressure testing services The company was founded in October 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

