Critical Comparison: Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) & Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -103.22% -16.94% -12.50% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Plug Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $701.44 million 7.50 -$724.01 million ($1.25) -7.09 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Plug Power and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Plug Power and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 8 11 0 2.58 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.95%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Plug Power beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997, and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

