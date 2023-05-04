Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,900 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,081,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

CRECF opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

