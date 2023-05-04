Critical Review: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -133.12% -69.82% Movano N/A -174.30% -139.89%

Volatility and Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.46%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Movano.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($3.29) -1.09 Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.92) -1.14

Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Movano on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. operates as clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Movano

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.