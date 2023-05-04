Critical Survey: China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY – Get Rating) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Nutex Health has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 473.07%.

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Nutex Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutex Health $219.29 million 1.56 -$424.78 million ($1.05) -0.50

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health.

Risk & Volatility

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59%

About China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile solutions and development of real estate properties. It operates through the Mobile Phone and Real Estate business segments. The Mobile Phone business segment designs and develops smart phones, wireless modules, and electronic components, and provides handset design services. The Real Estate business segment develops, owns, and operates commercial real estate properties in China. The company was founded by De Fu Dong in July 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

