Critical Survey: Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67 Illumina 2 6 8 0 2.38

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. Illumina has a consensus target price of $253.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Illumina’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Illumina is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $139.85 million 19.18 -$12.85 million ($0.10) -216.10 Illumina $4.45 billion 6.98 -$4.40 billion ($28.53) -6.89

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Illumina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Illumina. Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Illumina shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Illumina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -9.19% -3.11% -2.70% Illumina -100.92% 2.26% 1.36%

Summary

Illumina beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include instruments, kits and reagents, selection tools, and software and analysis. Its services include sequencing and microarray services, proactive instrument monitoring, and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

