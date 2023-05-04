Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Sells 14,851 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($86.47), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,284,155.06).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,662 ($83.23) per share, with a total value of £133.24 ($166.47).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,734 ($84.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,632.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,759.47. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,862 ($73.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,806 ($97.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 61 ($0.76) dividend. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,378.85%.

Several research firms have commented on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.46) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($102.45) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,920 ($98.95).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

