Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CULP opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.