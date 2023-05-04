CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.05. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 278,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

