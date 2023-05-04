D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VOXX International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VOXX International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in VOXX International by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOXX. StockNews.com began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

VOXX International Price Performance

About VOXX International

VOXX International stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.17 million, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.39. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

