D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,577 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.58 million, a P/E ratio of 162.63 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.88 million for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

