D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT opened at $15.16 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

