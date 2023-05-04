D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,203 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 393.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

In other news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares in the company, valued at $326,370,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,965. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

