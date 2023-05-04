D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Telos were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 662,516 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after purchasing an additional 321,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

TLS opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

