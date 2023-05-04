D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuantumScape Stock Performance

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $2,761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,682,586.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,414,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,627,151. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

