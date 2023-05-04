D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $107,000 Stock Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amyris by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 122.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3,242.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 270,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amyris

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $284,582.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

