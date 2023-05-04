D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $127,000 Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

