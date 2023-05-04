D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,074,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 242,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 264,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,112,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $895,980. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Further Reading

