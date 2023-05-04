D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $184,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.