D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Solid Power by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Solid Power by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 248,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Solid Power by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Power by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.33 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

