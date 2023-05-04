D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $106,000 in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,666,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

