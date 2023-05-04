D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $127,000 in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NRT stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,768.98% and a net margin of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.40%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.04%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

