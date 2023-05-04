D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $135,000 in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

CSSE stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

