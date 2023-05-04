D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 1,413.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.42.
Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Sachem Capital Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
