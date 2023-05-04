D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

FPI opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

