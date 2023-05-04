D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $3.73 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.