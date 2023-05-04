D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 8,619 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

