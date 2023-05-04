D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $93,000 Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 185,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OXLC opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $792.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

