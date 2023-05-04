DA Davidson Comments on First Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

