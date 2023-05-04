DA Davidson Comments on OP Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OPBK stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OP Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in OP Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OP Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,747,950.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,155 shares of company stock valued at $586,603. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Stories

