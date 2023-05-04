DA Davidson Comments on OP Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
OPBK stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,950.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,747,950.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,155 shares of company stock valued at $586,603. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
