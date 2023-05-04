DA Davidson Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

