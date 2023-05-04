DA Davidson Weighs in on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of SMMF opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Insider Activity at Summit Financial Group

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $120,853.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,274.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,274.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,061 shares of company stock valued at $418,582. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Further Reading

