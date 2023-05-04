Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Daseke

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Daseke by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Daseke by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of DSKE opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $362.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Articles

