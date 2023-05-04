Davidson Investment Advisors Has $36.45 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,044,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,770,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 63,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 241,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 241,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106,395 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.79, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

