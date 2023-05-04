DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $110.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

