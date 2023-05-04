DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
DBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $110.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88.
About DBS Group
