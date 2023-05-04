Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 2,630,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,971.1 days.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

