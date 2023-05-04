Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 2,630,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,971.1 days.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.
About Delivery Hero
