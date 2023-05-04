Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNX opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

