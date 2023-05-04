Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.61. 149,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 540,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CL King upped their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

