Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Down 0.3 %

CTC opened at C$310.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$321.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$293.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$243.18 and a 12 month high of C$425.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$7.28 by C$2.06. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.07 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 17.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.