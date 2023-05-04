Desjardins Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.40%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.40.

Shares of IFC opened at C$200.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$196.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$197.62. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$170.82 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

