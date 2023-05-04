Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.03 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.73 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $142.73. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

