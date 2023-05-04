Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International

In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digi International Stock Down 0.0 %

DGII has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading

