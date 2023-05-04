Direct Digital (DRCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Direct Digital to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Direct Digital has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Direct Digital had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $29.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

DRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

