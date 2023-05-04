DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,901,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Down 0.7 %

DISH Network stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

