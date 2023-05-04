Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insider Activity

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,963,368.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 350,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,368.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,705.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 554,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,329 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Domo Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 32.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 27.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.15. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

