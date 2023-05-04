Doug Cunningham Sells 1,504 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.