Doug Doerfler Sells 60,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) insider Doug Doerfler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £301,200 ($376,311.84).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

LON:MXCT opened at GBX 385 ($4.81) on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.22. The company has a quick ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,138.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

