DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $45.38 and last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 846280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.