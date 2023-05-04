Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DUFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dufry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Dufry in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dufry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of DUFRY opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.